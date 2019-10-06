TCU football: Here’s the redshirt status of Frogs’ freshmen

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU will have at least seven true freshmen ineligible for redshirt status this season.

Any player who plays in more than four games loses the opportunity to redshirt and the Frogs have had seven true freshmen appear in all five games this season.

Quarterback Max Duggan headlines the group, as he has gotten snaps in every game. The latest came in Saturday’s 49-24 loss at Iowa State.

Here’s a look at the players:

Duggan: The freshman from Council Bluffs, Iowa has started the last three games, and is in line to continue receiving significant playing time moving forward. He’s had up-and-down moments, but has thrown nine touchdowns and no interceptions so far.

The No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in last year’s recruiting class has emerged as TCU’s QB1.

Nook Bradford, DB: Bradford has impressed since joining the program. He’s played in a reserve role as a backup strong safety, and also has been a valuable special teams player. With the safeties struggling at Iowa State, could Bradford see more defensive snaps?

Josh Foster, DB: Like Bradford, Foster is mostly used on special teams. He also adds depth at the safety position.

Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB: TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson’s nephew is getting most of his game action via special teams. But, with the Frogs thin at cornerback, Tomlinson has received reps there too.

Adam Plant, DE: Plant has been a rotational pass rusher off the bench, although has yet to record a tackle.

Jordy Sandy, P: He’s 25, but still a true freshman. Sandy didn’t have a great game at Iowa State, but has lived up to the hype for the most part at punter. He also serves as the team’s holder on PATs and field goals.

Dee Winters, LB: Winters has made two starts and played in the other three games as one of the top linebacker options for the Frogs.

Next up?

Here’s the Frogs who will lose redshirt potential if they play in one more game.

Griffin Kell, K: Kell is TCU’s best option on long field goals and kickoffs for now, although Cole Bunce kicked off a few times against Kansas a few weeks ago.

Getting close

Here’s the Frogs who have played in three games

Wyatt Harris, LB: The Aledo product provides valuable depth at the linebacker position, so it seems almost unavoidable that he’ll surpass the four-game limit.

Kee’yon Stewart, CB: He’s dealing with an injury, but started the first three games in place of senior Julius Lewis.

Two for now

Players with two games played

RB Darwin Barlow; WR Blair Conwright; LB Zach Marcheselli.