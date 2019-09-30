‘Status quo.’ TCU’s Patterson sees no quarterback changes for now

TCU coach Gary Patterson reflects on big win over Kansas TCU had a disappointing loss to SMU, but rebounded with a big-time win over Kansas. Frogs coach Gary Patterson talked about the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU had a disappointing loss to SMU, but rebounded with a big-time win over Kansas. Frogs coach Gary Patterson talked about the game.

TCU’s quarterback situation remains the top storyline for coach Gary Patterson. That was the first question he fielded on Monday’s Big 12 football coaches teleconference.

The Frogs are in the midst of a good problem with solid showings by Max Duggan, Alex Delton and Mike Collins in a 51-14 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play last Saturday.

Patterson felt Delton looked “a lot more comfortable” compared to Duggan during the game, but doesn’t see any changes at the position for now. TCU is at Iowa State on Saturday.

“Nothing much has changed,” Patterson said. “I’m glad all of them could operate. You still have chemistry on all the things you do. We’ve had conversations, but as far as I know, nothing has changed. Everything is status quo.”

Patterson liked how the offensive rhythm stayed the same throughout the first half with Duggan and Delton each seeing action. Duggan earned the start and helped the Frogs build a 28-0 lead.

Delton then came in and the offense continued to do just fine. The Frogs had a 38-0 lead at halftime.

Patterson would’ve liked to see that continue more in the second half, but the Frogs weren’t as productive. Still, it’s hard to complain too much following a 37-point victory.

“The biggest thing is if you want to be a great offense, you’ve got to bring it in the second half also,” Patterson said. “I was proud of them again. They had almost 40 minutes possession time and you’ve got to be able to run the football.”

Duggan finished 8-of-11 for 100 yards with two touchdowns. TCU opened with a TD on the first offensive drive for the first time this season, but Duggan drew some criticism for throwing into double coverage on a 26-yard TD pass to Dylan Thomas.

Delton, the Kansas State graduate transfer, finished with the best passing numbers, going 10-of-15 for 186 yards. He also rushed for 21 yards on four carries.

Collins, meanwhile, threw just once, completing a 20-yard pass to Derius Davis on a third-and-6 late in the game. He showed his running ability, too, scoring on an 11-yard TD QB keeper at the buzzer.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Ames, Iowa on Saturday.