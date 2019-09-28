TCU kicker Cole Bunce available for kickoffs only in return from scooter accident

TCU Athletics

TCU kicker Cole Bunce returned to the field on Saturday.

Bunce handled kickoff duties three times in the Frogs’ 51-14 victory over Kansas, his first game action since a scooter accident threatened to end his senior season before it began.

Bunce is limited to only kickoffs, though, coach Gary Patterson said afterward.

“He can kick off and he can run off the field,” Patterson said.

Bunce was involved in an accident while riding his scooter to TCU’s reporting day on Aug. 1, and is still unable to engage in contact plays. Therefore, he can’t kick field goals.

For Patterson, the best scenario is for Bunce to kickoff and force a touchback for the opposing team. He had touchbacks on the first two kickoffs, but KU was able to return the third.

“If he’s not getting it in the end zone then we’re going to have to have somebody, we need to have the extra guy on the field to, but in pregame he was hitting it out of the end zone,” Patterson said. “So kick it and run off the field.”

Patterson then joked that “Gary” must have replaced “Coach P” at some point along the line in agreeing to let Bunce kickoff.

“That’s what I get for being a good guy,” Patterson said. “Gary must have crept in a little bit. Gary must have got here. I must have had a weak moment on the field.”

TCU had been using freshman Griffin Kell mostly for kickoff duties the first three games. But, if Bunce is able to handle that role, it leaves the option open to redshirt Kell.

Bunce, who is from San Jose, California, and attended Bellarmine College Preparatory, entered the season as the Frogs’ top option on kickoffs and long field goals.

Patterson said Bunce may be cleared for field goals at some point in November.