TCU football’s kicker out indefinitely after being hit by car while riding scooter

The Horned Frogs celebrate as TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Cole Bunce (37) hits the game winning field goal as TCU beats Stanford 39-37 in the Valero Alamo Bowl. rmallison@star-telegram.com

The TCU football team sustained its first significant injury of the season in scary fashion.

Senior kicker Cole Bunce was hit by a car while riding his scooter to the Frogs’ check-in day Thursday morning, coach Gary Patterson said.

Patterson said the injuries sustained by Bunce may sideline him for the season, but he’s out indefinitely for now.

Bunce, who is from San Jose, California, and attended Bellarmine College Preparatory, entered the season as the Frogs’ top option on kickoffs and long field goals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last season, Bunce had 20 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs. He struggled on field goals, connecting on 4 of 9 with a long of 41 yards. For his career, Bunce has 81 touchbacks on 225 kickoffs and is 10 for 16 on field goals with a career long of 43 yards.

Bunce joined TCU in 2016 and would be eligible for a possible redshirt season if he can’t return this year.

For now, Patterson said TCU will be looking to find a suitable replacement. Senior Jonathan Song has the most kicking experience but is used mostly for shorter-yard field goal attempts.

Another option may be freshman Griffin Kell, an Arlington High product.

Patterson ruled out incoming punter Jordy Sandy, a strong-legged punter out of Australia. Sandy has a strong punting leg, something that doesn’t necessarily translate to a strong kickoff leg.