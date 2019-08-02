TCU’s media day takeaways: Olonilua’s discipline, offensive changes and more

Frog Talk with Drew Davison and Mac Engel TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season.

TCU coach Gary Patterson intends to discipline senior running back Sewo Olonilua in some fashion.

Olonilua faces possible drug charges after being arrested in late May in Walker County. The Walker County criminal district attorney’s office has yet to make a decision on the case, and TCU is taking a wait-and-see approach for now.

Olonilua, the team’s leading rusher from last season, is eligible to participate when fall camp starts later today, but Patterson made it clear internal discipline is coming in some fashion. He’s just waiting for the legal process to take its course.

“There’ll be discipline,” Patterson said. “I can’t elaborate. In fairness to the DA down there and in fairness to Sewo and his lawyer and everybody else.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patterson went on to vouch for Olonilua, who graduated last spring and has handled himself well for the most part.

“He’s been good here,” Patterson said. “Screwed up, he knows, so there’s always a price to pay one way or the other. But he’s been a good Frog up to this point. I’ll need to do what I need to do once I see everything that comes out as time goes on here.”

Other takeaways from TCU’s media day news conference held on Thursday

BIGGEST POSITION CONCERN OUTSIDE OF QB

The No. 1 storyline going into the season is the quarterback battle (which we broke down thoroughly here). That’ll be the most talked about subject leading into the season opener Aug. 31 against Arkansas- Pine Bluff.

But Patterson mentioned another battle to keep an eye on -- center.

“We have to find a firm starter at center,” Patterson said.

Sophomore Coy McMillon was listed as the starter out of spring practices with junior Kellton Hollins and redshirt freshman Esteban Avila behind on the depth chart.

Another name to watch for? Austin Myers. Myers, the 6-foot-5, 303-pound junior, is listed as the starting right guard for now. But he has the ability to play all five positions along the offensive line, and took a number of reps at center during spring.

TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper talked about Myers versatility, and how having a guy his size at center matches up well with the number of head-up nose tackles in the college game these days.

NEW PRACTICE TIMES

Patterson pushed practice times back this fall, going from 5 p.m. -- 7 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. -- 6 p.m. Patterson wants to avoid the heat as best as possible, and would prefer his team working outside on the natural grass fields rather than on the indoor artificial turf.

But Patterson likes how the schedule sets up early on in fall camp.

The Frogs will practice five consecutive days before an off day Wednesday. They’ll have “get-better” days next Thursday and Friday and then a scrimmage on Saturday Aug. 10. The Frogs will scrimmage again on Wednesday Aug. 14 and Saturday Aug. 17.

“I think it sets up well,” Patterson said.

CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH?

Most of the significant players returning from injury are full-go for fall camp, Patterson said.

Junior quarterback Mike Collins is healthy and ready to go, as is defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and strong safety Innis Gaines.

“Everybody’s been back on a mission,” Patterson said. “Summer time has been unbelievable here.”

BREAKOUT CANDIDATES

Co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie mentioned three players who have potential for breakout years opposite wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Sophomore Taye Barber, who had a reception in every game last season; sophomore John Stephens Jr., who flashed with a career-long 47-yard reception against Oklahoma; and junior Dylan Thomas, the Fort Worth Paschal product who played in just one game because of injury last season.

But, in Thomas’ one game against Ohio State, he had two receptions for 49 yards.

“[Thomas] is kind of an X-factor for us,” Cumbie said. “Go back and watch the Ohio State game.”

RUN-HEAVY OR AIR-RAID?

TCU wants to open up the passing game more this season, but it could be a run-heavy approach early on. The Frogs have two running backs with NFL potential in Olonilua and Darius Anderson, and two NFL-caliber offensive tackles in Lucas Niang and Anthony McKinney.

TCU has the makings of being a smashmouth offense.

“You can’t turn a blind eye to the running game,” Cumbie said. “When you’re trying to sift through a little bit who the quarterback is going to be, who do you lean on and who are the most experienced and better players you have on offense. I think you probably try to lean on those guys early on until the quarterback situation comes stable.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Finally, Patterson had the quote of the day in talking about TCU’s rise to becoming one of the top football programs in the country.

Said Patterson: “We’re the school that was the little girl with piggy tails who had a crush on you, but you didn’t pay attention to. Then all of a sudden she’s the prom queen and you missed out.”