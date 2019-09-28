TCU to start third-string cornerback today vs. Kansas

TCU’s Julius Lewis previews KU game TCU cornerback Julius Lewis is hopeful to play Saturday against Kansas. He talked about the upcoming matchup this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU cornerback Julius Lewis is hopeful to play Saturday against Kansas. He talked about the upcoming matchup this week.

TCU is down to starting its third-string cornerback for today’s game against Kansas.

Senior Keenan Reed is expected to get the start at cornerback opposite Jeff Gladney. Projected starter Julius Lewis went through individual warmups but did not work with the first-team, and backup Kee’yon Stewart sustained an injury this week.

Reed has played in all three games, registering two tackles. He’s got some versatility in the secondary, spending time at cornerback and safety in his college career.

TCU is also thin at wide receiver. Taye Barber, Mikel Barkley and TreVontae Hights will not play today, and Al’Dontre Davis tweaked a leg injury in the SMU game. TCU could use tight end Pro Wells as a receiver at times today.

Jalen Reagor and Dylan Thomas were working with the first-team as wide receivers in pregame.

The good news on the injury front is right tackle Lucas Niang is expected to play after missing most of the fourth quarter of last week’s SMU game with an undisclosed injury.