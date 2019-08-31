TCU’s secondary sustains another setback as CB Julius Lewis is sidelined with injury

TCU’s Julius Lewis previews the Frogs’ defense going into 2019 TCU's pass defense is looking to rank first in Big 12 for the third consecutive season. Senior cornerback Julius Lewis previews this year's defense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU's pass defense is looking to rank first in Big 12 for the third consecutive season. Senior cornerback Julius Lewis previews this year's defense.

TCU’s secondary sustained another blow before the season opener.

Starting cornerback Julius Lewis injured his knee in practice this week, and will miss the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It’s believed Lewis will miss more games, too, although coach Gary Patterson hasn’t addressed Lewis’ injury yet.

Either way, it’s another setback to a secondary unit that lost third cornerback Noah Daniels in fall camp.

Lewis played in all 13 games last season. He is expected to be a significant contributor to this year’s defense.

True freshman Kee’Yon Stewart and senior Keenan Reed are listed as the top backups behind Lewis on the depth chart. True freshman Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is also listed on the two-deep behind starter Jeff Gladney.

TCU has had the Big 12’s top-ranked pass defense the past two seasons.

TCU and UAPB kick off at 7 p.m. tonight at Amon G. Carter Stadium.