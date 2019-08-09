Noah Daniels to miss season with injury. What it means for TCU’s secondary

TCU vs Ohio State Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 15, 2018. (Photo by/Ellman Photography) Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU’s secondary depth took a blow earlier this week when sophomore cornerback Noah Daniels went down with an injury.

He announced on social media that he underwent surgery on Friday, and is expected to miss the upcoming season.

Daniels, a 6-foot cornerback out of League City Clear Creek, played in all 13 games last season and was listed as the primary backup behind senior Julius Lewis this season.

He finished with 12 tackles last season, including four against Ohio State. He also had a pass breakup against the Buckeyes. Daniels had another pass breakup in the end zone against Oklahoma last season.

Daniels was expected to provide valuable depth at cornerback behind starters Lewis and Jeff Gladney. Another key reserve, junior Tony Wallace, has been sidelined early on in fall camp with an injury.

For now, TCU has a relatively inexperienced group providing depth behind the seniors (Lewis and Gladney), including redshirt freshman Hidari Ceasar and true freshmen Kee’yon Stewart and Donavann Collins. Senior Keenan Reed is listed as a safety, but does have experience playing cornerback as well.

This is the second significant injury the Frogs have sustained in fall camp.

Kicker Cole Bunce, who handled kickoffs and long-yard field goals, will miss the season after being hit by a car while riding his scooter on reporting day.