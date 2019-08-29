TCU coach Gary Patterson pleased with progress he’s seen from Justin Rogers

TCU spring football: QBs Max Duggan, Alex Delton, Justin Rogers TCU football spring practice video of quarterbacks Max Duggan, a freshman, Alex Delton, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, and former 4-star Justin Rogers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU football spring practice video of quarterbacks Max Duggan, a freshman, Alex Delton, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, and former 4-star Justin Rogers.

Alex Delton and Max Duggan pulled away in TCU’s quarterback competition this fall, but redshirt freshman Justin Rogers is making progress.

Coach Gary Patterson has been pleased with Rogers’ development to this point. For Patterson, Rogers should be viewed as a true freshman considering he spent much of last season rehabbing from a severe knee injury sustained his senior year of high school.

“He’s learning all the things that a redshirt freshman has to learn,” Patterson said. “Pass rush, all the things that you have to do to get the ball out of your hands quicker. Keep developing.

“I love Justin Rogers. He’s been a great kid here.”

Rogers is still not quite 100 percent in his recovery. He’s dealing with a similar injury as Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, who didn’t return to top form until three years removed from his injury.

Rogers is two years removed. He managed to return to game action last season, playing one series in the Cheez-It Bowl. But he clearly isn’t back to a level where he could push Delton or Duggan for the starting job this fall.

Still, Patterson sounded optimistic about Rogers in what he’s seen thus far. Rogers is the highest-rated recruit to join the program, choosing TCU over programs such as LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.

For now, though, Delton and Duggan have emerged as the quarterbacks to watch this season.

Patterson said Delton earned the opening-day start, but used a basketball description for Duggan as the “sixth man.”

But Rogers hasn’t been forgotten.

“He’s been great,” Patterson said.

Patterson went on to say he’s been pleased with every quarterback, ranging from Delton to Duggan to Rogers to Mike Collins to Matthew Baldwin to Matthew Downing.

“I like the way every one of them prepares,” Patterson said.