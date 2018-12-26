Prized QB recruit Justin Rogers makes TCU debut in bowl game

TCU prized freshman recruit Justin Rogers made his college debut in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl.

Rogers entered the game in the fourth quarter and had a three-and-out drive. The Frogs ran a “wildcat” formation on first down, Rogers was sacked for a 4-yard loss on second down and then he threw a 1-yard completion to Sewo Olonilua.

Rogers has been rehabbing his way back from a severe knee injury he sustained his senior year in high school. TCU coach Gary Patterson has said Rogers’ knee is healthy, but he is dealing with a drop foot condition.

TCU fifth-year senior Grayson Muehlstein was struggling mightily against Cal’s defense. Muehlstein was 5-for-18 for 8 yards passing with four interceptions and no touchdowns when he exited the game. Muehlstein got up limping after a run in the second half.

Rogers played only that one series before Muehlstein returned to the game.

The four interceptions by Muehlstein are the most thrown by a TCU quarterback in a bowl game since Casey Printers threw four in the 2001 Galleryfurniture Bowl at the Astrodome.

Muehlstein wasn’t alone in turning the ball over. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers threw three interceptions in the opening half, and Chase Forrest threw an interception in the fourth quarter.

The eight combined interceptions is a Cheez-It Bowl record, breaking the six interceptions Arizona and New Mexico combined to throw in the 1997 contest.