Analysis: Breaking down TCU’s offensive depth chart
Here are TCU’s five quarterbacks
The quarterback situation isn’t known quite yet.
TCU went with an “OR” on the quarterback depth chart between Alex Delton and Max Duggan. Frogs coach Gary Patterson will name the starter later today.
But the rest of the depth chart is out as TCU looks to become more explosive offensively. The Frogs are coming off their worst scoring season of the Patterson era, and co-offensive coordinators Sonny Cumbie and Curtis Luper spent the offseason looking for solutions.
Quarterback
Starter: Alex Delton OR Max Duggan
Backups: Justin Rogers OR Mike Collins
Patterson will anoint one of these guys as the opening-day starter later today.
Running back
Starter: Darius Anderson OR Sewo Olonilua
Backup: Emari Demercado
Olonilua and Anderson have dreams of being NFL Draft picks after the season. Olonilua’s status is in question as he deals with pending drug charges in Walker County.
Wide receivers
Starters: Jalen Reagor (Z), Dylan Thomas OR Al’Dontre Davis (Y), Taye Barber (H), TreVontae Hights OR Mikel Barkley (X)
Backups: Te’Vailance Hunt (Z), John Stephens Jr. (X)
Reagor is one of the most explosive players in the Big 12, but the Frogs will need others to step up to take pressure off him.
Tight end
Starter: Pro Wells
Backups: Artayvious Lynn, Carter Ware
Will TCU use the tight end more this season? Time will tell.
Offensive line
Starters: Lucas Niang (RT), David Bolisomi (RG), Coy McMillon (C), Cordel Iwuagwu (LG), Quazzel White (LT)
Backups: Andrew Coker (RT), Austin Myers OR Wes Harris (RG), Esteban Avila (C), Kellton Hollins (LG), Anthony McKinney (LT)
Niang is a NFL talents on the outside. White is a surprise over Anthony McKinney, although McKinney has been dealing with an injury throughout fall camp. Bolisomi is also a surprise to see atop the depth chart, but he does make the interior bigger (6-foot-6, 322 pounds). Iwuagwu missed much of last season with an injury, but is healthy now. McMillon is a bigger-bodied center (6-foot-4) to help with head-on nose tackles in today’s game.
