Analysis: Breaking down TCU’s offensive depth chart

Here are TCU’s five quarterbacks TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history.

The quarterback situation isn’t known quite yet.

TCU went with an “OR” on the quarterback depth chart between Alex Delton and Max Duggan. Frogs coach Gary Patterson will name the starter later today.

But the rest of the depth chart is out as TCU looks to become more explosive offensively. The Frogs are coming off their worst scoring season of the Patterson era, and co-offensive coordinators Sonny Cumbie and Curtis Luper spent the offseason looking for solutions.

Quarterback

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter: Alex Delton OR Max Duggan

Backups: Justin Rogers OR Mike Collins

Patterson will anoint one of these guys as the opening-day starter later today.

Running back

Starter: Darius Anderson OR Sewo Olonilua

Backup: Emari Demercado

Olonilua and Anderson have dreams of being NFL Draft picks after the season. Olonilua’s status is in question as he deals with pending drug charges in Walker County.

Wide receivers

Starters: Jalen Reagor (Z), Dylan Thomas OR Al’Dontre Davis (Y), Taye Barber (H), TreVontae Hights OR Mikel Barkley (X)

Backups: Te’Vailance Hunt (Z), John Stephens Jr. (X)

Reagor is one of the most explosive players in the Big 12, but the Frogs will need others to step up to take pressure off him.

Tight end

Starter: Pro Wells

Backups: Artayvious Lynn, Carter Ware

Will TCU use the tight end more this season? Time will tell.

Offensive line

Starters: Lucas Niang (RT), David Bolisomi (RG), Coy McMillon (C), Cordel Iwuagwu (LG), Quazzel White (LT)

Backups: Andrew Coker (RT), Austin Myers OR Wes Harris (RG), Esteban Avila (C), Kellton Hollins (LG), Anthony McKinney (LT)

Niang is a NFL talents on the outside. White is a surprise over Anthony McKinney, although McKinney has been dealing with an injury throughout fall camp. Bolisomi is also a surprise to see atop the depth chart, but he does make the interior bigger (6-foot-6, 322 pounds). Iwuagwu missed much of last season with an injury, but is healthy now. McMillon is a bigger-bodied center (6-foot-4) to help with head-on nose tackles in today’s game.