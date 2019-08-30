Here are the biggest questions facing TCU going into the season

Frog Talk with Drew Davison and Mac Engel TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season.

TCU coach Gary Patterson made it clear this week that he’d be more involved in the quarterback decisions this season.

Specifically, his desire to get multiple quarterbacks reps early in the season. He suggested this sort of scenario last season, saying Shawn Robinson and then-No. 2 Mike Collins should each see action, but that never happened.

This year, though, that won’t be the case with Alex Delton and Max Duggan. Patterson said each quarterback would play in the first quarter of Saturday’s opener against Arkansas - Pine Bluff with Delton carrying the “starter” title and Duggan carrying the “sixth-man” label.

“I’ll have more say,” Patterson said of the QB decisions. “I’m the one at the end of the day that has to deal with it.”

It’s understandable why Patterson wants to have more influence on that significant of a decision, particularly with the offense coming off its worst scoring season of his tenure.

Patterson has said he doesn’t like being “God” and doing too much on offense, but there’s a difference between making sure his voice is heard on the QB situation and, say, dictating to use a 12- or 13-personnel package in third-and-short situations.

As Patterson explained on his radio show Thursday night on 92.1 Hank FM, “I’m not a technical genius when it comes to offensive line play. I’m not calling plays. But the bottom line is I do know what hurts defenses and how you should attack them. That’s going to be my suggestions. But you’ve got to careful, you can’t play ‘I know everything.’

“We’ve got a lot of good minds on offense. The bottom line is we’ve got to play better than what we did.”

Patterson’s comments beg the question of a proverbial hot seat for co-offensive coordinator and play-caller Sonny Cumbie?

Patterson typically has a two-year rule when evaluating his staff, and Cumbie is going into his third season as the play-caller. Cumbie did a good enough job his first season to help TCU reach the Big 12 championship game in 2017, but injuries and ineffective quarterback play led to issues last season.

Patterson stuck with Cumbie for a third season, although the leash may not be too long these days given his comments earlier this week.

Other questions going into the season --

What’s the expectations for QBs?

Delton is the starter for now with Duggan coming in relief, but it seems the QB job is going to have to be won every week.

Patterson has raved about Delton’s leadership, repeatedly pointing out Delton’s former teammates at Kansas State still say positive things about him. And Patterson loves that Duggan comes from a coaching family.

On the field, Patterson has been happy with how each has thrown the deep ball and moved the offense throughout fall camp. After all, each should step into a favorable situation with TCU boasting possible NFL Draft picks at offensive tackle (Lucas Niang), running back (Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson) and wide receiver (Jalen Reagor).

The No. 1 rule for the quarterbacks, Patterson said, is taking care of the ball.

“Don’t turn the ball over,” Patterson said. “Then manage the game. You have a good offensive line. You have a good tandem of running backs. You have great wide receivers … get the ball in the hands of the people that are supposed to have the ball in their hands. Do the things you need to do.”

Are the freshmen ready for meaningful snaps?

Patterson likes the first group on offense and defense.

But, as he said, “On defense, you have 44 players and 23 of them are redshirt freshmen or freshmen.”

Yes, TCU’s two-deep is loaded with talented, but inexperienced, players. Four of the five players listed on the two-deep in the secondary are freshman, for instance.

Backing up senior cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Julius Lewis are true freshman Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Kee’Yon Stewart. Backing up senior strong safety Innis Gaines is freshman Nook Bradford, and backing up weak safety Vernon Scott is redshirt freshmen Ar’Darius Washington and Atanza Vongor.

Of the seven linebackers listed on the depth chart, there is only one upper classmen -- junior Garret Wallow. The D-line has true freshman Karter Johnson backing up Ross Blacklock, and freshman Adam Plant Jr. behind graduate transfer Shameik Blackshear at defensive end.

There’s a little more experience on the offensive side, although true freshman Andrew Coker is listed as Niang’s backup at right tackle. And, of course, Duggan is squarely in the quarterback mix.

As Patterson said, “There’s nobody redshirting right now on this team.”

The only position where Patterson and the Frogs have mapped out redshirt possibilities is at running back. They’d like to get eight games (four each) out of highly-touted freshmen Darwin Barlow and Daimarqua Foster.

That’s easier because of TCU’s depth at running back with seniors Anderson and Olonilua, and junior Emari Demercado, topping the depth chart.

How will the pass rushers fare?

TCU lost a couple pass rushers, L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu, who were taken in the Top 50 of the NFL Draft. Finding capable replacements ranks among the biggest priorities for TCU.

The Frogs feel good about Blackshear, the graduate transfer out of South Carolina. This is a guy who had only one sack in his career at South Carolina, but TCU believes transitioning him into a more rush-heavy scheme will produce better results.

Patterson continued to rave about Blackshear this week.

“Physicalness. Just his size and presence,” Patterson said. “He wants an opportunity. That’s why he came here -- an opportunity to maybe play at the next level. Playing more of an end instead of a 4i-technique. He’s been great while he’s been here.”

Redshirt freshman Ochaun Mathis is another promising pass rusher with the Frogs. He played in only four games last season to preserve a redshirt, but he is a high-ceiling talent that chose TCU over programs such as Oklahoma and Texas.

Can TCU depend on its kicking game?

It’s hard to envision the kicking game making much of a game-deciding impact in the opener against UAPB. But this is an area that will be critical this season.

TCU has to have a reliable kicker and Patterson didn’t give the most promising answer when asked about it this week.

“Kicking-wise, we still need to keep working at it,” Patterson said.

Senior Jonathan Song is coming off a season in which he made 9 of 12 attempts, including the game-winner in the Cheez-It Bowl. The other option is true freshman Griffin Kell, the Arlington High product who made 13 of 16 with a long of 50 yards last season for the Colts.

At the end of the day, the kicking game will decide several games. Last season, TCU played in seven games decided by one possession, including five decided by a field goal.

Elsewhere on special teams, Patterson continues to say good things about Australian punter Jordy Sandy. Sandy was ranked as the No. 5 punter by 247Sports.