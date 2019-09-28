5 things to watch as TCU football takes on the Kansas Jayhawks today

TCU’s Julius Lewis previews KU game TCU cornerback Julius Lewis is hopeful to play Saturday against Kansas. He talked about the upcoming matchup this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU cornerback Julius Lewis is hopeful to play Saturday against Kansas. He talked about the upcoming matchup this week.

TCU is coming off a disappointing 41-38 loss to crosstown rival SMU.

Coach Gary Patterson wasn’t pleased with the home crowd. He wasn’t pleased with a few in the media accusing him of throwing co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie under the bus.

But Patterson and the Frogs are ready to move on and start Big 12 play. TCU hosts Kansas today at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Here’s what to watch for —

Injury watch

Patterson had a succinct statement when it came to today’s game.

“For us, we’re going to have to get some people healthy or we’re going to have about the same result we had against SMU,” Patterson said.

Yes, injuries are a concern once again for TCU.

The Frogs hope a couple seniors return to their secondary in cornerback Julius Lewis and weak safety Vernon Scott. Offensively, right tackle Lucas Niang’s status is in question. Niang missed most of the fourth quarter of the SMU game and it was unclear how much he would practice this week.

TCU also needs to get some of its top wide receivers healthy. Taye Barber returned for the SMU game, but Patterson said Barber didn’t come out of the game well. Mikel Barkley, who emerged as the No. 2 option opposite Jalen Reagor in fall camp, has been sidelined since the opener.

And senior TreVontae Hights, who has posted TCU’s only 100-yard receiving game, missed the SMU game. Meanwhile, sophomore Al’Dontre Davis tweaked a leg injury in the SMU game.

“We’re going to have to get some guys back to be able to throw the football,” Patterson said. “You don’t just throw the football to nobody. You’ve got to have guys who can do it.”

QB reps

True freshman Max Duggan didn’t have the best starting debut. He struggled in the first half, completing 1-of-10 passes for 22 yards, before finding a rhythm in the second half with three touchdowns.

Duggan is expected to stay in the starting role, but Patterson acknowledged that another QB could see action.

Junior Mike Collins is fully healthy and gives the Frogs a drop-back option. Collins threw for a season-best 351 yards in the KU game last season.

Fifth-year senior Alex Delton provides a running threat from the QB position. The Frogs used Delton in a “wildcat” formation in the SMU game, and that is probably where he’s most dangerous going forward.

Establish the run

TCU can run the football. That much has become clear through non-conference play.

Senior Darius Anderson is off to a fast start, topping the 100-yard mark in consecutive games. And fellow senior Sewo Olonilua is a big-body with power to run between the tackles, as well as the speed to get outside.

TCU is averaging 260.7 yards on the ground this season, and have to continue that trend into conference play. KU’s defense is a welcomed sight, as it’s been the worst run defense in the Big 12 allowing 184.5 yards per game.

Stopping the run

Conversely, Kansas has a pretty potent rushing attack behind Pooka Williams and Khalil Herbert. The Jayhawks are averaging 186.8 yards rushing.

TCU’s defense has fared well shutting down opponent’s running games (80.7 yards per game), but it’s yet to face this talented of a backfield. The Frogs have to ensure they limit the yards after contact by Williams and Herbert.

Defensive tackles Ross Blacklock and Corey Bethley will be pivotal in helping contain the running game by being disruptive forces inside.

Eyes on the crowd

Patterson created a stir this week by expressing disappointment in TCU’s home crowd early on this season. The university spent this offseason exploring ways to boost its home-field advantage and game-day experience.

Selling beer to the masses has been the most significant change and has generally received positive reviews. But it hasn’t equated to a better football atmosphere yet.

Patterson would like to see fans become more passionate during the game, and ensure that the majority of tickets are being used by TCU fans.

As Patterson said, “If TCU ever wants to get to the point where we want to win a national championship, we’re going to have to decide that we’re not going to let anybody else in.

“When we do that, then at that point in time we’ll get to that point. I’m not upset with anyone, but the bottom line to it is I want to have a home-field advantage.”

Saturday will be the first sign as to whether Patterson’s message has been heard.