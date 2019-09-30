TCU’s Schlossngale talks rotation, returners, Rangers and more as fall practice starts

TCU baseball opens up practice for the 2019 season TCU baseball opens up practice for the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU baseball opens up practice for the 2019 season.

College baseball season is more than four months away, but this is the time where teams start laying the foundation of what’s to come.

For TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, it’s the best time of year. It’s the beginning stages of a journey that hopefully ends next summer in Omaha and winning the College World Series.

“This is where you put your team together,” Schlossnagle said last week. “Half of it is evaluation of who you have and what they can do. The other half is just putting together your team and a lot of your teaching — your team defense, team offense, getting guys used to how we play. It’s not rocket science. It’s pretty fundamental baseball. This is my favorite time of year, especially the month of October, because it’s baseball and teaching without the pressure of having to win and lose games.

“I love it. It’s exciting.”

This fall is even more exciting for the TCU players. The team has an exhibition game against the Texas Rangers’ instructional squad on Tuesday at Globe Life Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with admission and parking free for fans.

“That’s a huge experience,” senior right-hander Charles King said. “We’re facing guys who have been playing consistently. We’re going to get great looks against guys who are fresh out of college, maybe guys who have been playing in the system a little bit longer. And also good for hitters who will be facing pitchers who have been pitching for the last five, six months.

“We’ll see where we’re at as a team and how we need to improve.”

With that being said, here’s some of the top storylines facing TCU’s baseball team going into 2020:

Rotation watch

TCU lost arguably college baseball’s top pitcher last season when the Cincinnati Reds selected left-hander Nick Lodolo with the seventh overall pick. Also gone from the rotation is Brandon Williamson and Jared Janczak.

TCU has to find capable replacements. The Frogs will be looking to King to fill a significant role, as well as hoping Marcelo Perez makes a successful transition from reliever to starter.

Newcomers who will compete for rotation spots include Drew Hill, Johnny Ray, Jacob Meador, Nolan Hudi and Riley Cornelio.

As Schlossnagle put it, ‘It’s wide open.”

Welcome back

Schlossnagle is thrilled his program managed to retain catcher Zach Humphreys. Humphreys was taken in the 26th round by the Milwaukee Brewers, but opted to return for his senior season.

Other seniors returning include Austin Henry, who is expected to move to first base, Hunter Wolfe, who is expected to play center field, and infielder Conner Shepherd.

Pitching-wise, the senior crew includes King, Cal Coughlin, Haylen Green and Dalton Brown.

“If you look back on our best teams, the higher number of seniors that have played, normally the better our season is,” Schlossnagle said. “I like that bunch.”

Position changes

As stated, Henry is expected to slide over to first base this season. It’s a transition that has gone well so far, Henry said.

And Wolfe will take over in center field for Johnny Rizer.

“Just let him be an athlete and run around out there,” Schlossnagle said of Wolfe’s change. “I don’t know if he’ll be Johnny Rizer, he might be, but he’s going to have to develop the instincts pretty quick.”

As far as shortstop and finding a replacement for Adam Oviedo, who transferred to Oral Roberts, Schlossnagle mentioned JUCO transfer Tommy Sacco filling the role.

Sacco batted .312 with six home runs and 37 RBIs at Yavapai College in Arizona last season.

“Every good baseball team has a good catcher, a good shortstop and a good center fielder,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s why we’re having fall practice, to figure out if we have the right guys there.”

Briefly

▪ Sophomore left-hander Russell Smith, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery, threw off a mound for the first time last week. He’s well on schedule to be ready for the upcoming season.

▪ Sophomore right-hander Caleb Sloan, who also missed last season following Tommy John elbow surgery, is also on pace to be ready for the season. Sloan is a couple months behind Smith, but Schlossnagle is optimistic about the recoveries each have made to this point.

▪ Designated hitter Porter Brown is making progress after his freshman season was cut short with a shoulder injury. Said Schlossnagle: “He’s a way more physical player. A lot thicker, stronger. Still has the speed going.”