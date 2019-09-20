TCU football fans have a Horned Frog-inspired beer thanks to this brewery

Fort Worth Star-Telegram tries Frog Froth Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporters try Frog Froth, Fort Brewery and Pizza’s new purple beer made for TCU game days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporters try Frog Froth, Fort Brewery and Pizza’s new purple beer made for TCU game days.

TCU football fans can drink a beer while watching the Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium for the first time this season.

But the truly, freak-level diehard Frog fans now have another option to show their team pride while imbibing.

Fort Brewery & Pizza, which is at Magnolia and College Avenue., has created a beer they call “Frog Froth.”

General manager Dusty Wood said via email the German-style ale is the brewery’s signature Clara Kolsch, which is named after the first baby born in Fort Worth (Clara Peak in 1854), we’re told.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

What makes it “Frog Froth?” The special brew includes edible glitter and purple dye.

Fans can try “Frog Froth” at TCU home games, including when the No. 25 Frogs host SMU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Brewery & Pizza has partnered with Frank Kent Cadillac and Heim’s BBQ for a tailgating station outside of the stadium. They’re in Lot 2 (spots 41 and 42). Fans are encouraged to come by for free samples of “Frog Froth,” Heim’s BBQ (I’ll take 10 orders of bacon burnt ends, please!) beginning two hours before each game.