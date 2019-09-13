Here’s how TCU’s basketball programs are kicking off the 2019-20 season

A look inside TCU’s new basketball arena TCU associate athletic director Ross Bailey talks through the renovations made to the new home of TCU basketball, Schollmaier Arena. (Video: Travis L. Brown) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU associate athletic director Ross Bailey talks through the renovations made to the new home of TCU basketball, Schollmaier Arena. (Video: Travis L. Brown)

Basketball season isn’t too far away.

The TCU men’s and women’s programs are hosting what’s being dubbed as “Schollmaier Live” next month to kick off the 2019-20 season. The preseason event will take place at Schollmaier Arena on Friday Oct. 25 from 8 p.m. -- 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will feature everything from shooting contests by players and fans to a dunk contest to the band and spirit squads performing that night.

The men’s team is coming off a 20-win season in which it ranked among the more notable “snubs” for the NCAA Tournament. TCU went on to reach the NIT semifinals in New York.

Senior guard Desmond Bane is a Big 12 player of the year candidate, and sophomore Kevin Samuel is regarded as one of the promising post players in the game. Outside of Bane and Samuel, TCU will have plenty of fresh faces.

The Frogs aren’t getting much preseason love with several experts and Vegas oddsmakers picking them to finish last in the Big 12. The men’s team opens the season at home against Southwestern University on Nov. 7.

The women’s team, meanwhile, returns eight letterwinners from a 24-11 team that reached the WNIT semifinals. Coach Reagan Pebley is entering her sixth season as head coach, and has reached the postseason in four of her first five seasons.

The women’s team opens the season at home against Robert Morris on Nov. 5.