TCU releases 2019-20 non-conference schedule

Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting.

TCU ranked among the biggest “snubs” in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee listed a number of reasons to leave the Frogs out of the Big Dance, including no Quad 1 non-conference victories. A Quad 1 victory is considered a victory at home between RPI teams ranked Nos. 1-30 at home; Nos. 1-50 at a neutral court; and Nos. 1-75 on the road.

Well, TCU may face similar “resume” issues next season. The Frogs released their 2019-20 non-conference schedule, and only one opponent (UC Irvine) made the NCAA Tournament last season.

TCU will open its season against Southwestern University on Nov. 7 at Schollmaier Arena, the first of 18 regular-season games on the home court.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Frogs face UC Irvine on Nov. 21. Other non-conference matchups feature the likes of Louisiana, Air Force, Illinois State, Winthrop and Lamar.

A notable absence to TCU’s non-conference schedule is a rivalry game with SMU. The Frogs will not take on the Mustangs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

TCU’s signature non-conference tournament is the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas. TCU will face Clemson on Nov. 24, and then either Colorado or Wyoming on Nov. 26.

Another notable non-conference matchup is against USC on Dec. 6, which will be the first college basketball game at Fort Worth’s new Dickies Arena, and at Arkansas for the Big 12/ SEC Challenge. But none of those teams reached the NCAAs last season.

The Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date.

For now, here’s the look at TCU’s non-conference schedule --

Nov. 7: vs. Southwestern University

Nov. 12: vs. Louisiana

Nov. 18: vs. Air Force

Nov. 21: vs. UC Irvine

Nov. 24: vs. Clemson (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26: vs. Colorado/ Wyoming (Las Vegas)

Dec. 3: vs. Illinois State

Dec. 6: vs. USC (Dickies Arena)

Dec. 11: vs. Winthrop

Dec. 14: vs. Lamar

Dec. 22: vs. Xavier

Dec. 30: vs. George Mason

Jan. 25: at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)