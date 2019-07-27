TCU
TCU releases 2019-20 non-conference schedule
TCU ranked among the biggest “snubs” in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA Tournament selection committee listed a number of reasons to leave the Frogs out of the Big Dance, including no Quad 1 non-conference victories. A Quad 1 victory is considered a victory at home between RPI teams ranked Nos. 1-30 at home; Nos. 1-50 at a neutral court; and Nos. 1-75 on the road.
Well, TCU may face similar “resume” issues next season. The Frogs released their 2019-20 non-conference schedule, and only one opponent (UC Irvine) made the NCAA Tournament last season.
TCU will open its season against Southwestern University on Nov. 7 at Schollmaier Arena, the first of 18 regular-season games on the home court.
The Frogs face UC Irvine on Nov. 21. Other non-conference matchups feature the likes of Louisiana, Air Force, Illinois State, Winthrop and Lamar.
A notable absence to TCU’s non-conference schedule is a rivalry game with SMU. The Frogs will not take on the Mustangs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
TCU’s signature non-conference tournament is the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas. TCU will face Clemson on Nov. 24, and then either Colorado or Wyoming on Nov. 26.
Another notable non-conference matchup is against USC on Dec. 6, which will be the first college basketball game at Fort Worth’s new Dickies Arena, and at Arkansas for the Big 12/ SEC Challenge. But none of those teams reached the NCAAs last season.
The Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date.
For now, here’s the look at TCU’s non-conference schedule --
Nov. 7: vs. Southwestern University
Nov. 12: vs. Louisiana
Nov. 18: vs. Air Force
Nov. 21: vs. UC Irvine
Nov. 24: vs. Clemson (Las Vegas)
Nov. 26: vs. Colorado/ Wyoming (Las Vegas)
Dec. 3: vs. Illinois State
Dec. 6: vs. USC (Dickies Arena)
Dec. 11: vs. Winthrop
Dec. 14: vs. Lamar
Dec. 22: vs. Xavier
Dec. 30: vs. George Mason
Jan. 25: at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
