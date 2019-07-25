Big 12/SEC Challenge basketball schedule released. Here’s where TCU is headed

Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting.

TCU football traveled to Arkansas in 2017. The baseball team went to an NCAA Regional there last season. Next season, it’s the basketball team’s turn.

The Frogs will face Arkansas in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge next season. The game will be played Jan. 25, 2020 at Arkansas’ Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

TCU is 4-2 in the Challenge, most recently defeating Florida 55-50 last season at Schollmaier Arena.

This is one of the marquee non-conference matchups for TCU next season.

It’s already been announced the Frogs will play USC in the inaugural basketball game at Dickies Arena on Dec. 6. TCU is also scheduled to compete in the MGM Resorts Main Event from Nov. 24-26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TCU will face Clemson on Nov. 24, and then meet either Colorado or Wyoming in the championship or third-place game on Nov. 26.

Other scheduled contests include Xavier visiting TCU for the inaugural Big East/ Big 12 challenge, as well as UC Irvine and SMU.

TCU is expected to release its full non-conference slate soon.

But the Arkansas matchup is intriguing as former NBA and Nevada coach Eric Musselman takes over the Razorbacks. Musselman led Nevada to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments before bolting for Arkansas.

TCU hasn’t faced its old Southwest Conference foe since 1991 when Arkansas left for the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series against TCU, 104-38.

The Frogs are coming off their third straight season with 20 or more wins, and will be led by returners Desmond Bane and Kevin Samuel.

Big 12/SEC Challenge Schedule

Baylor at Florida

Iowa State at Auburn

Tennessee at Kansas

Kansas State at Alabama

Mississippi State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M

TCU at Arkansas

LSU at Texas

Kentucky at Texas Tech

Missouri at West Virginia