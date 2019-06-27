TCU

TCU basketball player representing Argentina in FIBA World Cup

Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon

Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting. By
Up Next
Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting. By

TCU incoming freshman basketball player Francisco Farabello is playing with the native Argentinian team in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

The tournament runs from Saturday through July 7 in Crete, Greece. Argentina opens against Russia.

Farabello, a 6-foot-2 guard from Canada de Gomez in Argentina, signed with TCU in November. He will be one of nine newcomers for TCU this fall.

He played for Argentina in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship and averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game. He also played in the Basketball Without Borders Americas 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas and the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. This past season, Farabello played for the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

  Comments  