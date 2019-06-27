TCU basketball player representing Argentina in FIBA World Cup

Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting.

TCU incoming freshman basketball player Francisco Farabello is playing with the native Argentinian team in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

The tournament runs from Saturday through July 7 in Crete, Greece. Argentina opens against Russia.

Farabello, a 6-foot-2 guard from Canada de Gomez in Argentina, signed with TCU in November. He will be one of nine newcomers for TCU this fall.





He played for Argentina in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship and averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game. He also played in the Basketball Without Borders Americas 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas and the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. This past season, Farabello played for the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.

