TCU’s Alex Robinson will get a chance to make an NBA roster with this team

Alex Robinson will have a chance to make an NBA roster.

The TCU point guard received an invite to the Sacramento Kings’ summer league roster, according to Mark Deeks of shamsports.com.

Robinson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard from Mansfield Timberview, was named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 Second Team his senior season after averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Frogs. That assist number was tops in the conference.

He was one of two major conference players with over 400 points, 200 assists, and 50 steals last season, and one of five major conference players with over 400 points, 200 assists and 100 rebounds.

