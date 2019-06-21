TCU
Four-star DE, elite JUCO WR, Virginia and Oklahoma prospects highlight TCU 2020 commits
Here is a look at TCU’s 2020 football recruiting class as it stands today.
This class, comprised of eight verbal pledges, is ranked No. 41 in the country and No. 6 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. Last year’s class ranked No. 33 overall and No. 3 in the conference.
COMMITMENTS
* Rankings are from 247Sports
Name: James Sylvester
High school: Newton (Texas)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-4, 225
Rank: Four-star rated as the No. 12 DE in the country, No. 39 player in Texas and No. 239 prospect overall
Name: Keontae Jenkins
High school: Frank W. Cox (Virginia Beach, VA)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 5-10, 160
Rank: Four-star rated as the No. 24 CB in the country, No. 5 player in VA and NO. 270 prospect overall
Name: Danny Gray
School: Blinn College (Brennam, Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-1, 180
Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 2 JUCO WR in the country, No. 2 JUCO player in Texas and No. 9 JUCO prospect overall
Name: Altrique Barlow
High school: Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, VA)
Position: OG
Height/Weight: 6-3, 356
Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 34 OG in the country and No. 14 player in VA
Name: Eli Williams
High school: Sapulpa, OK
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-3, 218
Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 21 dual-threat QB in the country and No. 5 player in Oklahoma
Name: Caleb Medford
High school: Henderson, Texas
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190
Rank: Three-star prospect rated as the No. 113 WR in the country and No. 95 player in Texas
Name: Dominic Richardson
High school: Bishop McGuinness (Oklahoma City, OK)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 6-0, 205
Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 49 RB in the country and No. 7 player in Oklahoma
Name: Blake Nowell
High school: Plainview (Ardmore, OK)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-4, 180
Rank: Three-star prospect rated as the No. 133 WR in the country and No. 10 player in Oklahoma
