Four-star DE, elite JUCO WR, Virginia and Oklahoma prospects highlight TCU 2020 commits

Here is a look at TCU’s 2020 football recruiting class as it stands today.

This class, comprised of eight verbal pledges, is ranked No. 41 in the country and No. 6 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. Last year’s class ranked No. 33 overall and No. 3 in the conference.

COMMITMENTS

* Rankings are from 247Sports

Name: James Sylvester

High school: Newton (Texas)

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-4, 225

Rank: Four-star rated as the No. 12 DE in the country, No. 39 player in Texas and No. 239 prospect overall

Name: Keontae Jenkins

High school: Frank W. Cox (Virginia Beach, VA)

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 5-10, 160

Rank: Four-star rated as the No. 24 CB in the country, No. 5 player in VA and NO. 270 prospect overall

Name: Danny Gray

School: Blinn College (Brennam, Texas)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180

Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 2 JUCO WR in the country, No. 2 JUCO player in Texas and No. 9 JUCO prospect overall

Name: Altrique Barlow

High school: Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, VA)

Position: OG

Height/Weight: 6-3, 356

Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 34 OG in the country and No. 14 player in VA

Name: Eli Williams

High school: Sapulpa, OK

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-3, 218

Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 21 dual-threat QB in the country and No. 5 player in Oklahoma

Name: Caleb Medford

High school: Henderson, Texas

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190

Rank: Three-star prospect rated as the No. 113 WR in the country and No. 95 player in Texas

Name: Dominic Richardson

High school: Bishop McGuinness (Oklahoma City, OK)

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 6-0, 205

Rank: Three-star rated as the No. 49 RB in the country and No. 7 player in Oklahoma

Name: Blake Nowell

High school: Plainview (Ardmore, OK)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4, 180

Rank: Three-star prospect rated as the No. 133 WR in the country and No. 10 player in Oklahoma

