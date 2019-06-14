Longhorns, Aggies rivalry coming to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in December

Texas student uses his sports smarts to spit rhymes about his Longhorns Instead of just cheering for his Longhorns, Texas journalism student Ariea Bastami raps about them. Watch his latest Longhorn-themed rap about head coach Shaka Smart, Mo Bamba, Andrew Jones and other key members of the burnt orange basketball team Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Instead of just cheering for his Longhorns, Texas journalism student Ariea Bastami raps about them. Watch his latest Longhorn-themed rap about head coach Shaka Smart, Mo Bamba, Andrew Jones and other key members of the burnt orange basketball team

The Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry is back on. At least as far as basketball is concerned.

The Longhorns and Aggies will renew their in-state rivalry at the new Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 8. Tip-off time and television information will be announced at a later date, and tickets will go on sale at a later date via Ticketmaster.com.

“This is a terrific opportunity to renew an important rivalry for the fans in the great state of Texas,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “We’re excited about the chance to play in a first-class arena in front of our fans in the Metroplex.”

Added first-year A&M coach Buzz Williams: “I’ve seen the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry first-hand, so I know how important this game is to our players, coaches and fans. We’re also excited about getting the opportunity to play in front of our Metroplex alumni in the new Dickies Arena. This is one of those games that generates passion from both sides and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This will be the first regular-season game between the schools since A&M had an 84-73 victory over Texas in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 25, 2015.

That’s been the first -- and only -- meeting on the hardwood between the two programs since A&M bolted for the SEC in 2012.

The two schools have played 141 times in men’s basketball with Texas owning the all-time series record 82-59.

“We are excited to revive such an important Texas rivalry at Dickies Arena,” said Trail Drive Management Corp.’s (TDMC) Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena.

“The contest is the perfect bookend to our weekend of collegiate basketball in Fort Worth.”

This is another coo for Dickies Arena, which will host its inaugural basketball game between TCU and USC a couple days prior on Dec. 6.

The 14,000-seat venue has also been tabbed to host the first- and second- rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 2022.