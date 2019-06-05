TCU
College basketball implementing NIT experimental rules. How will they impact TCU?
TCU basketball visits West Point to prep for NIT
TCU should have no problems transitioning to a couple new rules men’s college basketball is implementing next season.
The NCAA playing rules oversight panel approved moving the 3-point line to the international basketball distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches, as well as re-setting the shot clock to 20 seconds following an offensive rebound.
Each were experimental rules TCU played under during last season’s NIT run to the semifinals.
The extended 3-point line will be in effect for Division I programs beginning next season, and for the 2020-21 season for Divisions II and III. Since the 2008-09 season, the 3-point distance has been 20 feet, 9 inches.
The committee cited several reasons for going to the longer distance -- making the lane more available for dribble/drive plays from the perimeter; slowing the trend of the 3-point shot becoming too prevalent in men’s college basketball by making it more challenging; and assisting in offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court.
Statistics showed the extended 3-point line made it tougher on teams in the NIT, as teams averaged 33 percent from 3-point range in the tournament compared to a regular-season average of 35.2 percent.
As far as reducing the shot-clock following an offensive rebound, the sport should see more possessions each game. Every sport is looking for ways to increase offense and scoring these days, and this should help at the college level.
Additional changes include:
- Players will be assessed a technical foul should they use derogatory language about an opponent’s race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender expression, gender identify, sexual orientation or disability.
- Coaches will be allowed to call live-ball timeouts in the last two minutes of the second half and the last two minutes of any overtime periods. Previously, coaches weren’t allowed to call any live-ball timeouts during the game.
- Instant replay can be conducted if a basket interference or goaltending call has been made in the last two minutes of the second half or the last two minutes of any overtime.
