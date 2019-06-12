‘I’m so sorry.’ TCU ex Kendric Davis headed to rival SMU

TCU ex Kendric Davis isn’t going far.

Davis announced his intentions to resume his college career at SMU on Wednesday night via Twitter.

I’m so sorry Fort Worth but I’m Moving to Dallas to turn up these next 3 years . #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/4cNPkAwBEb — Kendric Davis (@150__KD) June 12, 2019

Davis said he’d be leaving TCU earlier this month despite a solid true freshman season.

He played in all 37 games with two starts and averaged 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Davis scored a season-high 22 points at No. 17 Iowa State (2/9/19) on a season-best 7-of-10 shooting and scored 16 points the following week against No. 14 Kansas (2/11/19).

Davis also considered schools such as Texas A&M, LSU, San Diego State and Houston.

He recognized the rivalry between his old school (TCU) and new school (SMU) in announcing his decision.

TCU still has 14 players on scholarship, but that is expected to be trimmed to the requisite 13 by the end of the month.