One of TCU’s top young players announced his plans to transfer

TCU’s Kendric Davis: I want to leave as the program’s winningest player
TCU is losing another player to the transfer portal.
Freshman guard Kendric Davis announced plans to transfer on Monday via Twitter.
Davis played well in his true freshman season, seeing more playing time when Jaylen Fisher left.
He played in all 37 games with two starts and averaged 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
Davis scored a season-high 22 points at No. 17 Iowa State (2/9/19) on a season-best 7-of-10 shooting and scored 16 points the following week against No. 14 Kansas (2/11/19).
TCU now has 14 players on scholarship, but that is expected to be trimmed to 13 by the end of the month.
