TCU’s Dixon: We’re shocked by NCAA Tournament snub

By Drew Davison

March 17, 2019 06:07 PM

The TCU men’s basketball team is “shocked” the NCAA Tournament selection committee left them out.

The Frogs ranked as arguably the biggest “snub” of the Big Dance.

The Frogs had a case to be included in the field of 68, but weren’t. Instead, it’s the NIT for the second time in three seasons.

In the end, TCU can only look back at what could have been.

A triple overtime loss at West Virginia stands out. TCU had two opportunities to win it at the end of regulation, and then at the end of the second overtime, but didn’t get a shot off.

A loss at Oklahoma early in conference play stands out. TCU had a lead with one minute to play, but didn’t make it stand.

A home loss to Kansas stands out. TCU had a led late, but once again failed to make it stand down the stretch.

