TCU’s Gary Patterson to bench star running back Sewo Olonilua for a half

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019 Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019.

TCU coach Gary Patterson will bench star running back Sewo Olonilua for the first half of Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“He will not play the first half of this ballgame because of things that have gone on previously,” Patterson said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Olonilua faces possible drug charges after being arrested in late May in Walker County.

The Walker County criminal district attorney’s office has yet to make a decision on the case, namely a possible third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance weighing more than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams. He also faces a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Olonilua led TCU with 635 yards rushing last season, averaging 4.7 yards a carry. The highlight came when he rushed for 194 yards in TCU’s victory over Cal in the Cheez-It Bowl. Olonilua earned offensive MVP honors.

For his career, Olonilua has rushed for 1,087 yards on 214 carries with 10 touchdowns in 40 games played.

TCU and UAPB kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.