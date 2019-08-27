Analysis: Breaking down TCU’s defensive depth chart

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019 Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019.

TCU has released its season-opening depth chart and a starting linebacker ranks as the No. 1 surprise.

Sophomore La’Kendrick Van Zandt has pushed his way up to the first-team at middle linebacker. This is a guy who had been viewed as a safety his first two years in the program (he redshirted in 2017), but has seemingly found a home at linebacker alongside strong-side linebacker Garret Wallow.

Coach Gary Patterson raved about Van Zandt during the Big 12 coaches teleconference on Monday.

“We’d probably be in a lot of trouble if it wasn’t for him,” Patterson said. “For La’Kendrick to step up and do the things he’s been able to do, it’s been really good for us.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise. In some ways he’s been our fall camp most valuable player.”

Van Zandt is somewhat undersized for a linebacker at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds. But he’s got speed to cover and TCU has a long track record of successfully transitioning safeties to linebackers.

Patterson mentioned Van Zandt having the ability to cover speedster Jalen Reagor during one of the scrimmages this fall. With several teams opting to air-it-out in today’s game, linebackers with coverage skills are more important than ever.

“He gives you a guy with great speed,” Patterson said. “When you have a linebacker that can run with that kind of ability, that kind of speed, that gives you a lot of flexibility on defense. Every day he just keeps getting better and better.”

Patterson compared Van Zandt to former TCU great Travin Howard, who has the most tackles (343) in the Patterson era.

Patterson went on to mention several others who had successful linebacker careers despite not being linebackers when arriving on campus such as Jawuan Johnson and Ty Summers.

The common denominator? Speed, baby.

“In this league, you’ve got to have linebackers who can vertical wide receivers at least from our standpoint,” Patterson said. “If you have that, you have a lot more flexibility.”

Here’s the depth chart --

Defensive ends

Starters: Shameik Blackshear, Ochaun Mathis

Backups: Adam Plant Jr., Parker Workman

This is arguably the most difficult position to replace with the departures of Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier. But Blackshear and Mathis have the potential to do just that.

Defensive tackles

Starters: Ross Blacklock, Corey Bethley

Backups: Terrell Cooper, Karter Johnson, Soni Misi

A pair of 300-pounders with ability to generate interior pressure will suit the Frogs well.

Linebackers

Starters: Garret Wallow, La’Kendrick Van Zandt

Backups: Dee Winters, Zach Marcheselli, Jacoby Simpson, Wyatt Harris

Wallow had the most tackles of anyone returning on defense last season, and Van Zandt has long been viewed as one of the top athletes on the Frogs’ roster.

Safeties

Starters: Trevon Moehrig (free), Innis Gaines (strong), Vernon Scott (weak)

Backups: Keenan Reed, Nook Bradford, Ar’Darius Washington

TCU has had the Big 12’s top pass defense for two straight years. To make it three straight, this group has to play well.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Jeff Gladney, Julius Lewis

Backups: Kee’Yon Stewart, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Gladney may be the best cover man in the Big 12. Lewis isn’t too far behind him, either.

Special teams

Kicker: Jonathan Song OR Griffin Kell

Snapper: Antonio Ortiz

Punter/ holder: Jordy Sandy

Kickoff returner: Jalen Reagor (Emari Demercado is No. 2 option)

Punt returner: Derius Davis (Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Jalen Reagor listed as other options)