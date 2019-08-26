TCU football: Game-by-game predictions for 2019, including bowl game vs. Texas A&M

TCU football cranks up the heat during practice at fall camp Texas Christian University football team hit the field hard for Day 2 of fall camp in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Christian University football team hit the field hard for Day 2 of fall camp in Fort Worth.

TCU coach Gary Patterson has a track record of success following “down” years.

He went 6-6 in his first season in 2001, and then posted consecutive double-digit win seasons in 2002-03. He went 5-6 in 2004, and responded with two straight 11-win seasons.

Patterson has joked that he’s not the best loser, which is why the Frogs consistently bounce back. The 4-8 season in 2013 was followed with a Big 12 championship and 12-1 season in 2014.

By Patterson’s standards, last season’s 7-6 team would qualify as a “down” year. But getting to double-digit wins won’t be easy in 2019. TCU faces a tough schedule that’s littered with what appear to be 50-50 games.

Patterson feels the Frogs will have better quarterback play -- can it get any worse than last season? -- and has raved about the team chemistry.

With that being said, here’s our we envision this season unfolding:

Aug. 31 vs. Arkansas- Pine Bluff (Win, 66-6): Expect plenty of players to see game action in this one.

Sept. 14 at Purdue (Win, 23-20): It’s not Ohio State tough, but this is no cake walk. Containing Rondale Moore won’t be easy, and this feels like a field goal decides it. TCU better hope Jonathan Song brings his ‘A’ game.

Sept. 21 vs. SMU (Win, 28-17): SMU coach Sonny Dykes, a former TCU assistant, feels the transfer portal has been a gold mine. The Mustangs landed a number of players, headlined by QB Shane Buechele. Expect this to be close early on with the Frogs pulling away in the second half.

Sept. 28 vs. Kansas (Win, 31-10): TCU had a shocking loss at KU last season. That won’t happen again.

Oct. 5 at Iowa State (Loss, 24-20): Ames isn’t an easy place to play, and Brock Purdy will become a household name before his college career is over.

Oct. 19 at Kansas State (Win, 27-16): The Frogs will be fresh coming off a bye week, and take care of business in Manhattan.

Oct. 26 vs. Texas (Loss, 28-24): The Frogs would love to derail the Longhorns’ season, but Sam Ehlinger doesn’t let that happen.

Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State (Loss, 27-24 OT): This feels like a coinflip and we’ll go with the home team.

Nov. 9 vs. Baylor (Win, 20-17): TCU snaps its brief two-game losing skid with a nail-biter over the Bears.

Nov. 16 at Texas Tech (Win 27-17): We’ll take an experienced Patterson and his defense over newcomer Matt Wells for now.

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma (Loss, 31-20): The Sooners are the first team to reach the 30-point mark on the Frogs in this prediction, and rightfully so. Lincoln Riley’s offenses have averaged 44 points in three games against Patterson and the Frogs.

Nov. 29 vs. West Virginia (Win, 23-17): The Frogs punch their ticket to the Texas Bowl with this win to close an 8-4 regular season.

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27 vs. Texas A&M (Win, 34-27): The Big 12 wins this bowl game for the fourth straight year, but TCU falls just short of a double-digit win season.