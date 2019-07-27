TCU’s Jawuan Johnson signs with Seattle Seahawks

TCU’s Jawuan Johnson looking to impress NFL scouts Former TCU LB Jawuan Johnson is taking part in this week's College Gridiron Showcase. Johnson is hoping to make a favorable impression on professional scouts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former TCU LB Jawuan Johnson is taking part in this week's College Gridiron Showcase. Johnson is hoping to make a favorable impression on professional scouts.

Jawuan Johnson is getting another shot with the Seattle Seahawks.

The former TCU linebacker worked out with the Seahawks on Saturday, and landed a contract, his agent Matt Mainiero of Team Sports Agency announced.

Johnson was part of the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp last spring, but didn’t land a contract afterward. He also worked out with the New Orleans Saints during their rookie minicamp. Johnson, who is undersized for NFL linebackers at 5-foot-11, went undrafted.

Johnson had a solid season in his lone year with TCU as a grad transfer from Northern Illinois. He finished with 71 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Johnson’s snap count increased as the season progressed and he became more comfortable in Gary Patterson’s 4-2-5 scheme. He had consecutive games with 10 tackles against Kansas and Kansas State, and then had a season-high 12 tackles against Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale.

In the Cheez-It Bowl, Johnson shined with an interception in overtime but was tackled 13 yards short of the goal line for what would have been a walk-off victory.

Johnson joins a Seattle organization that has plenty of familiarity with TCU products. The Seahawks used their first-round pick to select defensive end L.J. Collier in this year’s draft, and also have center Joey Hunt on the roster.

TCU now has 23 former players on NFL rosters as training camps across the country get underway.

Seattle’s first preseason game is against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 8.