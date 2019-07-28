Highest-rated TCU 2020 commit decommits on Twitter, then quickly deletes tweet

Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs received some bad news on the recruiting trail Sunday when four-star defensive end James Sylvester announced his de-commitment. The Newton, Texas DE TCU’s to-rated commit in 2020.

TCU sustained a substantial blow to its 2020 recruiting class on Sunday.

Newton defensive end James Sylvester announced his de-commitment from the Frogs via Twitter before quickly deleting the tweet.

He originally committed in May and was TCU’s highest-ranked commit of the class.

Sylvester is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and drew interest from powerhouses such as Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M before initially committing to TCU.

Now he’s back on the recruiting market.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to further my education and to play the sport that I love on the next level,” Sylvester wrote on his social media account, asking fans to “respect my decision.”

“I would also like to thank my family and close friends for helping me through this very difficult decision. And I would like to give thanks to the TCU staff and coaches for believing in me enough to offer me to fulfill my childhood dream at their University.

“However I will be de-committing from TCU and re-opening my recruitment. Much love.”

Sylvester is the fourth high school prospect to de-commit from the Frogs’ 2020 class.

TCU currently has the No. 63-rated recruiting class for 2020, according to 247 Sports.

The NCAA’s early signing period for the 2020 class runs from Dec. 18-20.