Landing four-star DE James Sylvester caps big-time recruiting day for TCU football

TCU football landed big-time recruit after big-time recruit after big-time recruit on Monday.

The day was capped when Newton defensive end James Sylvester announced his commitment to the program, via Twitter. Sylvester is a four-star defensive end, according to 247Sports, who had interest from powerhouses such as Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M.

C O M M I T T E D ️️ pic.twitter.com/e0lTPoX2NJ — james.sylvester (@jsylvester24) May 6, 2019

Sylvester chose the Frogs, calling cornerbacks coach Jeremy Modkins “the best recruiter in the business.”

Sylvester is arguably the top player TCU has landed for its 2020 class to date.

“Sylvester is ranked as one of the top defensive ends in the nation for a good reason -- he’s got the perfect blend of size and speed to excel as an edge rusher in the Frogs’ defensive scheme,” recruiting expert and Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark said. “He has excelled the past two seasons and was a big part of Newton’s back-to-back state championships. This is a big haul for the staff, they beat the likes of Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M to land Sylvester.”

Sylvester is the first pass rusher in TCU’s 2020 class, and continues TCU’s Newton connection. The Frogs landed two of Sylvester’s teammates in the 2019 recruiting class in Josh Foster and Darwin Barlow.

As far as the 2020 class, Sylvester joined a pair of Oklahoma players -- quarterback Eli Williams and running back Dominic Richardson -- committing to TCU on Monday.

C O M M I T T E D️️ pic.twitter.com/HzHWFBWVgU — Eli Williams (@ewill_3) May 6, 2019

Williams, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, chose TCU over Texas Tech, Kansas State and North Texas.

He threw for more than 1,200 yards and rushed for 900 yards as a junior.

Williams is ranked as the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 9 overall player in Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports. TCU recruited Williams as a quarterback although some feel he he has flexibility to play tight end or defensive end.

Richardson, meanwhile, is viewed as a “high” three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He is ranked No. 42 nationally among 2020 running backs.

C.O.M.M.I.T.T.E.D

Texas Christian University

405 to the 817

Next chapter#GOFROGS #PURPLERAIN pic.twitter.com/biTrCBVh2Y — Dominic Richardson (@NIC_NIC_00) May 6, 2019

TCU also landed Henderson, Texas WR Caleb Medford on Sunday.

With the additions, TCU now has the No. 21 overall recruiting class and No. 2 in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports.