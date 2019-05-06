TCU picks up big-time commitment from Oklahoma quarterback

TCU WR Jalen Reagor’s goal for the 2019 season: ‘I want to win the Biletnikoff’ TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver.

TCU has added a quarterback to its 2020 recruiting class.

Eli Williams out of Sapulpa, Oklahoma announced his commitment to TCU on Monday afternoon, according to TCU’s Rivals site, purplemenace.com.

Williams, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, chose TCU over Texas Tech, Kansas State and North Texas.

He threw for more than 1,200 yards and rushed for 900 yards as a junior.

Williams is ranked as the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 9 overall player in Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports. TCU recruited Williams as a quarterback although some feel he he has flexibility to play tight end or defensive end.

TCU landed Henderson, Texas wide receiver Caleb Medford on Sunday night, and now has five players committed to its 2020 class.

With Williams, TCU now has the No. 34-ranked recruiting class in the country, per 247 Sports.