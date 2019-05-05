TCU’s bid for sweep ends as West Virginia closes series with walk-off win

TCU baseball fine-tuning for 2019 season TCU baseball fine-tuning for 2019 season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU baseball fine-tuning for 2019 season

The TCU baseball team was an out away from completing a three-game sweep of West Virginia on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown, West Virginia. It would have marked the Frogs’ first Big 12 sweep of the season.

But, as it has been the story all season, TCU fell short in frustrating fashion. A throwing error by TCU extended the game, instead of ending it, and West Virginia capitalized the next batter when Darius Hill delivered a two-run, walk-off homer over the right-center field fence for a 6-5 victory.

TCU still took the series, 2-1, and improved to 26-20 overall. It’s the Frogs’ first conference series win since taking two of three from Oklahoma in early April.

The baseball team opened the series with a 14-5 victory on Friday night, scoring 10 runs in a decisive seventh-inning offensive onslaught.

Conner Shepherd and Johnny Rizer each had two hits in the inning, including Rizer belting his second home run of the game.

Frogs left-hander Nick Lodolo turned in a quality start and earned his sixth win of the season, allowing three runs over six innings with nine strikeouts.

Saturday saw TCU right-hander Charles King turn in a terrific pitching performance. He allowed an unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort.

King faced just 33 batters on the day, and was backed by another strong offensive effort. Leadoff man Josh Watson had three hits, including a home run, and Austin Henry also had three hits.

Catcher Alex Isola also had three RBIs.

On Sunday, it looked like a series sweep was in store for TCU. Starter Brandon Williamson turned in a quality start, allowing three runs (two earned) over six innings, and the Frogs were leading 5-3 going into the ninth.

Closer Marcelo Perez struck out the first batter he faced, but West Virginia pulled to within 5-4 on a solo home run by Kevin Brophy. Perez responded by getting a flyout for the second out, and then what should have been a game-ending grounder to shortstop.

But a throwing error by TCU’s Adam Oviedo extended the game, and Hill went deep in the next at-bat to pull off the stunning walk-off for West Virginia.

TCU does not have a midweek game this week. The Frogs will open a three-game series against Kansas on Friday at Lupton Stadium.