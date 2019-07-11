TCU recruit Dylan Jordan hit the books this summer, and is now ready to join Frogs

TCU’s Ben Banogu has a message for under-recruited kids TCU defensive end Ben Banogu is pursuing a career in the NFL, but wasn't the most highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. But he has a message for anyone in a similar position. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU defensive end Ben Banogu is pursuing a career in the NFL, but wasn't the most highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. But he has a message for anyone in a similar position.

Dylan Jordan is coming to TCU after all.

The four-star linebacker out of Pittsburg, Kansas has taken care of academic issues this summer that will allow him to join the program, rather than going the junior college route. Jordan is expected to join the program in the next couple of weeks and take part in fall camp when it starts next month.

Jordan expressed excitement in a text message to the Star-Telegram about the latest developments.

“Coming to TCU means more than most think,” Jordan said. “I’ve been working extremely hard in classes to get eligible! The physical part of football -- working out, drill work, etc. -- has always come naturally.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The classroom part has always been a struggle. I’ve got all A’s this summer and plan to make that a norm as well!”

Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark first reported the news regarding Jordan’s eligibility, and feels this is a significant boost for the Frogs.

Jordan is rated as the No. 14 outside linebacker prospect and the No. 3 overall player in Kansas, according to 247 Sports. He chose the Frogs over schools such as Nebraska, Auburn, Florida State, Utah and Kansas State.

“This is big news for TCU fans as Jordan was one of the Frogs’ top signees for their 2019 recruiting class,” Clark said. “Jordan will add to a talented group of linebackers the Frogs will have on campus. It’s a position that, with the exception of Garret Wallow, is very young.

“This is a kid that was one of the most highly coveted linebackers in the nation late in the recruiting cycle. This is great news for TCU’s defense, maybe not this season, but for seasons to come. I’m extremely happy for Dylan because he’s such a great kid that always wanted to be a Frog. Now he’ll get to do that.”

Jordan is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

Jordan will add nice depth to the linebacker room. TCU saw four significant contributors depart this off-season in Ty Summers, Jawuan Johnson, Arico Evans and Alec Dunham.

Junior Garret Wallow is the most experienced returner at the position. Wallow and Montrel Wilson are listed as TCU’s starters at linebacker on the spring depth chart with Ben Wilson and DeMauryon Holmes as the top backups.

The Frogs open fall camp with their first practice on Aug. 2, and will open the season against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.