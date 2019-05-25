TCU’s Big 12 semifinal against Oklahoma Sate pushed to Sunday morning

TCU pitcher Jared Janczak on Frogs upcoming season TCU pitcher Jared Janczak, who was drafted in the 32nd round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels, discusses the Frogs' upcoming 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU pitcher Jared Janczak, who was drafted in the 32nd round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels, discusses the Frogs' upcoming 2019 season.

TCU baseball’s Big 12 Conference tournament semifinal game against the Oklahoma State was postponed to 9 a.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Horned Frogs (32-25) were scheduled to play the Cowboys (34-18) Saturday night, but the inclement weather forced the postponement.

TCU beat Oklahoma State 13-6 Saturday afternoon in an elimination game for the Frogs. Senior Jared Janczak struck out 12, including the first eight battes, over six innings. Josh Watson and Zach Humphreys both had four hits and combined for eight RBIs.

Before that, TCU eliminated Baylor with a 5-2 win in a game that was delayed from Friday night when weather stopped play.





If TCU beats OSU Sunday morning, it will play West Virginia in the Big 12 championship at 1 p.m. Sunday.



