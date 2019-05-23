A 14-run fourth (yes, 14) carries TCU baseball past Oklahoma in Big 12 tourney

Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU’s baseball season isn’t over yet.

The Frogs put together the best offensive inning in the Jim Schlossnagle era, possibly of program history, by scoring 14 runs in the fourth inning.

That more than carried TCU to a 15-3 victory over Oklahoma in a run-rule game that ended after seven innings in the loser’s bracket of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

TCU will need to run the table from here on out to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament, and will face the loser tonight’s Oklahoma State-Baylor game at 7 p.m. on Friday.





But the story of the day was the offensive barrage during the fourth inning. The most runs scored in an inning in the Schlossnagle era (2003 and on) was a 12-run inning against Baylor in 2006. It’s not yet known whether the program had ever scored more than 14 prior to Schlossnagle taking over.

TCU sent 18 batters to the plate in the inning, combining to hit for the cycle twice as a team (four singles, two doubles, two triples, three home runs).

To put it in perspective, TCU’s football team scored 14 or fewer points in four games this season.

Josh Watson started the inning with a double to left, and Johnny Rizer followed with a two-run home run over the left-field fence.

The first six batters for TCU reached on base hits, and that extended to seven straight reaching safely when Oklahoma committed an error on a fielder’s choice grounder by Bobby Goodloe.

Adam Oviedo became TCU’s first out of the inning on a strikeout. But Hunter Wolfe drew a walk and then Watson belted a grand slam over the right-center field fence.

The inning also featured a home run by Zach Humphreys and a two-run triple by Oviedo.

TCU scored a single run in the fifth.

Frogs right-hander Charles King earned the win, allowing one run over seven innings with two walks and one strikeout.

Left-hander Brandon Williamson is expected to start for TCU on Friday.