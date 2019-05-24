Art Briles news brings support from former star but mostly sharp criticism

Art Briles confident he’ll coach again despite Baylor scandal The former Baylor football coach attended the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp practice, watching from owner Jerry Jones’ tower, and met with reporters for about six minutes afterward. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The former Baylor football coach attended the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp practice, watching from owner Jerry Jones’ tower, and met with reporters for about six minutes afterward. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)

Art Briles is still a polarizing figure in football.

The former Baylor head coach, who was fired in May 2016 after a scandal of sexual assault and rape by his players engulfed the program, is returning to the sidelines in Texas at Mount Vernon High School.

Most of the reaction on social media was swift and angry about the news. But former Baylor Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III supported Briles. He posted an image of the press release of the news from Mount Vernon ISD, writing “Happy for you coach Art Briles!!!”





Happy for you Coach Art Briles!!! pic.twitter.com/w4xh7CK5ds — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 25, 2019

That post received a sharp rebuke by many. Later, Griffin explained his view.

“I understand why it’s not always a good look to support someone tied to such a sensitive scandal,” Griffin posted on Twitter. “CAB is family & I’ve been praying he gets a second chance to prove himself and I’m hopeful people will also give him a second chance to prove that what happened isn’t who he is.”

For most, however, Briles history at Baylor, which included a lot of winning, is enough to keep him off the sideline, at least in the United States. Briles has been coaching football in Italy. He was hired as an assistant by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League a year ago but after social media outrage, the offer was canceled.





I understand why it’s not always a good look to support someone tied to such a sensitive scandal. CAB is family & I’ve been praying he gets a second chance to prove himself and I’m hopeful people will also give him a second chance to prove that what happened isn’t who he is — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 25, 2019

If ever there were a news item to announce on the Friday evening of Memorial Day weekend, hiring former Baylor Coach Art Briles is that hidden Breaking News https://t.co/D4AGGTAHzv — Kristi Hoss Schiller (@kkschiller) May 25, 2019

Mount Vernon, if you had to hide hiring Art Briles on Friday of a holiday weekend, maybe that’s not a good sign. https://t.co/clriEKW7yo pic.twitter.com/B3vE7Gv5f3 — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@BudKennedy) May 25, 2019

A huge element missing from any aspect of Art Briles' life. He isn't sorry at all. He's sorry that he didn't get away with it longer https://t.co/b7JR5k33pX — Thanos (@FightOnTwist) May 25, 2019

Our public outrage has stopped other teams/schools from hiring Art Briles. We need to demand that this hire is rescinded. Please tweet at Superintendent @drjmac111 Dr. Jason McCullough at MVISD.



Students @MtVernonISD deserve better. #SetTheExpectation — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) May 25, 2019

Art Briles has turned his head for years when the safety of female students has been in the way of his teams winning. And @MtVernonISD doesn’t give a damn. That district should be very ashamed. https://t.co/yCMr6rg9MK — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) May 25, 2019

You could make an argument (a bad one) that Art Briles could coach in the NFL because those players are men and responsible for their own actions. But high school students? Molding boys into men? Briles has proven his moral character is entirely insufficient. — Jane McManus (@janesports) May 25, 2019