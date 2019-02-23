TCU hangs on for much-needed victory over No. 19 Iowa State

TCU put to rest any NCAA Tournament doubts. For now.

It wasn’t easy, or pretty at times, but the Frogs held on for a 75-72 victory over No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU (18-9, 6-8 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up a critical win over a ranked team to boost its resume.

Iowa State (19-8, 8-6) has lost two straight and was swept by TCU in the regular-season series.

With the game tied at 68-68, TCU junior guard Desmond Bane drained a deep 3-pointer with 1:56 left.

Iowa State cut the deficit to one point a couple times in the final minute, but TCU stayed in front. JD Miller made a layup, although failed to convert a three-point play, and then Kouat Noi knocked down a pair of free throws.

Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker had a 3-point to tie it in the final seconds, but missed.

Noi, who had missed the previous two games with a left ankle injury, finished with a game-high 20 points. Noi also had 13 rebounds for the second double-double in his career.

Miller had 17 points, and Bane finished with 16.

Iowa State big man Michael Jacobson led the Cyclones with 17 points.