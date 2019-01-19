Center Russell Barlow makes debut for TCU, loses ability to redshirt

Center Russell Barlow isn’t in a redshirt season anymore.

TCU lost its ability to redshirt the true freshman when he entered Saturday’s game against Kansas State. Barlow entered with 19:08 left in the first half, replacing Kevin Samuel who drew an early foul.

Barlow scored the first points of his college career a few minutes later.

TCU hoped to redshirt Barlow this season, but the team is battling depth issues. Big men Yuat Alok and Angus McWilliam sustained season-ending injuries and are in the NCAA transfer portal (Alok recently committed to Central Florida).

The latest blow came Saturday when sophomore forward Kouat Noi was sidelined with sickness.

Coach Jamie Dixon expressed optimism about being able to redshirt Barlow this season earlier this week, although praised how well Barlow has practiced of late.

“It’s something we’ve talked about, it’s something we’ve discussed,” Dixon said. “I just don’t see that he’s going to get the minutes. I don’t know that we can get the minutes there for him to justify it.

“It’s been interesting watching him practice, especially last week where he had his best practices as you might hope for a guy redshirting. As I mentioned before, [pulling the redshirt] is something that’s been talked about. I don’t see it happening.

“But if you see him on the floor, it’s changed. Things change in this game.”

Things clearly changed.

Barlow, 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, joined TCU as the No. 36-ranked center in the country out of Dallas Bishop Lynch.