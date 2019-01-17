Former TCU center, top JUCO prospect, officially joins another program. But where?

Former TCU center Yuat Alok is going to Central Florida.

Alok made the announcement Thursday on his Twitter account.

Alok played JUCO ball in Florida, so it’s not surprising to see him head back to the state.

He broke his hand in the Diamond Head Classic last month, and is out for the season.

When healthy, he found himself in a reserve role with the Frogs.

Alok likely wouldn’t have passed Kevin Samuel on the depth chart, or freshman Russell Barlow.

Barlow is expected to redshirt this season, but has practiced well of late.

Alok is one of four TCU players that has entered the NCAA transfer portal since the break.

Freshman Kaden Archie announced his intentions to transfer, and so has Angus McWilliam (although the door seems open to a possible reunion with TCU).

And, on Thursday, junior guard Jaylen Fisher became the most high-profile player to bolt the program.

Fisher has been battling right knee issues all season, and appeared in just nine games. Fisher has gone to classes this semester, though, and won’t be able to leave until the summer.

Fisher is expected to draw interest from multiple schools. Clemson is a team that may already have interest in the guard.