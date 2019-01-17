TCU’s Jaylen Fisher on departure: ‘Best to continue elsewhere’

Jaylen Fisher isn’t leaving TCU with hard feelings. And the program feels the same way.

Fisher and coach Jamie Dixon shared their thoughts on the star junior point guard leaving the program on Thursday. Fisher will go into the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed, but has been going to classes at TCU this semester.

Fisher took to social media, saying: “Frog Fam. After a lot of time and conversation with family and friends, I will be leaving the TCU basketball program. I was very fortunate to have the experience of playing and going to school at TCU. The memories of rebuilding a basketball program with and for my classmates, fans, and teammates will be cherished forever.

“I just thought at this point in time it is best to continue elsewhere. I will forever remember the great moments we shared. Thanks for everything. #AllLove.”

Fisher has undergone six surgeries in three years, including five at TCU and one in high school. He has had three operations on his right knee in the last 12 months.

Fisher tore the meniscus in his right knee last January, which cut his sophomore season short. He underwent two additional surgeries on it, and has been battling knee issues all season.

Fisher played in just nine games this season, averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 assists.

TCU has used redshirt freshman RJ Nembhard in his place, as well as getting true freshman Kendric Davis more minutes.

Dixon has liked how the team has responded so far this season. Fisher is just the latest player to depart, joining Angus McWilliam, Yuat Alok and Kaden Archie as players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal. McWilliam, Alok and Archie have battled injury issues as well.

“We won by 31 [over West Virginia on Tuesday], so I’d say we responded pretty good,” Dixon said. “We have a rotation that’s eight guys. That’s generally what you’re going to have with a team anytime of the year. That’s where we’re at. Obviously the guys who’ve been playing major minutes are the same guys playing major minutes. Jaylen was in and out, so we never had a consistency with him.

“I don’t think there’s a big change. I don’t see any difference. I guess that’s why we played so good the other day with a huge victory. There’s no difference from where we’ve been.”

As far as Fisher’s departure, Dixon echoed what he said in a statement earlier today. He empathizes with Fisher going through all the surgeries, and knows what a physical and mental toll that takes on college athletes.

Dixon said TCU will do everything in its power to support Fisher.

“He’s taking classes this spring and we’re supporting him in every way possible,” Dixon said. “His intentions is to finish classes this spring and then see if he can continue to play. Maybe needs to go down a level to do that.

“We’re with him. We’re communicating. We’re talking. Six surgeries in the last three years ... obviously there’s ups and downs, all the different things. Things may change -- how he feels, what his thoughts are, what his plans are. But, again, we’re there to support to him and help him get his degree and be there for him all the way through.”