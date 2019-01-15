‘It’s an emotional time.’ TCU’s Dixon explains why Jaylen Fisher hasn’t been with team

TCU junior guard Jaylen Fisher is out for the “foreseeable future,” coach Jamie Dixon said on Monday. But Fisher has not been on the Frogs’ bench the past two games.

Fisher didn’t make the trip to Oklahoma on Saturday, and was not with the team for Tuesday’s home game against West Virginia. Fisher didn’t play, but was with the team, for the Big 12 opener against Baylor and at Kansas earlier this month.

Asked if Fisher would still travel with the team after TCU’s 98-67 victory over West Virginia, coach Jamie Dixon said: “We’ll figure that out. Obviously it’s an emotional time and it’s hard. We had three guys who had season-ending injuries [Angus McWilliam, Yuat Alok and . Unheard of. Find me another team.

“It’s hard. You practice your whole life for these opportunities and you just see it. I’ve seen it before, but I’ve never seen it to this extent. You’ve got to understand how much time and effort they put into it, and how important it is. It’s taken away from you and it’s hard. You just feel for them.”

Fisher has been battling knee issues all season, stemming from when he tore the meniscus in his right knee that cut his sophomore season short in January 2018. He has had to undergo two additional surgeries on the knee, and has played in only nine games this season.





When healthy, Fisher has been a difference-making player for the Frogs. He is averaging 12.1 points and had a stretch of five consecutive games in which he made at least four 3-pointers in non-conference play.

TCU had started freshman RJ Nembhard in Fisher’s spot in the first three Big 12 games, but Nembhard was out with sickness Tuesday. Kouat Noi got the start.

The injuries stretch beyond TCU, too. Baylor’s Tristan Clark is done for the season with a knee injury, and Kansas lost its big man Udoka Azubuike for the year. West Virginia’s Sagaba Konate missed the TCU game and remains sidelined with a knee injury.

“We’ve had so much of it in this league, it’s troubling,” Dixon said. “But we’ve got to survive it and we have and we will. I believe in our guys.”