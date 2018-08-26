Former TCU star signs with San Antonio’s new Alliance of American Football franchise

Aaron Green is continuing his professional career in the new Alliance of American Football.
The former TCU standout running back told the Star-Telegram this weekend that he’s signed a contract to play for the San Antonio franchise.
The AAF is scheduled to start playing games in February 2019. San Antonio is among eight franchises in the startup league, and will be coached by former Nebraska and Oregon State coach Mike Riley.
Former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston is the team’s general manager.
Green, 25, went undrafted out of TCU in 2016, and has spent time in a couple NFL organizations. He spent 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad and earned a promotion to the active roster late in the season.
He was on the Cowboys’ practice squad for less than a month last season, and then was with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason.
Green, who started his college career at Nebraska, played three seasons for TCU (2013-15). In those three seasons, he rushed for 2,426 yards on 445 carries with 20 rushing touchdowns. He also had 307 receiving yards and four receiving TDs in his TCU career.
Green became a 1,000-yard rusher his senior season in 2015, rushing for 1,272 yards on 244 carries with 11 touchdowns. The Frogs went 11-2 that season, winning the Alamo Bowl.
In the AAF, Green is joining a league that is trying to become more enjoyable to watch than the NFL. Teams will have 50 players on each roster, and telecasts will feature no TV timeouts and 60 percent fewer commercials than the NFL.
Teams must attempt two-point conversions after touchdowns, as there will be no extra-point kicks. There also will be no kickoffs with teams starting every possession on their own 25-yard line.
The goal is to have games played within 2.5 hours.
