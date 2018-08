Former TCU star Matt Carpenter had a monster July at the plate for the St. Louis Cardinals.

He clubbed 11 homers during the month, which was the most in all of baseball. He now has 26 homeruns this season, which trails Nolan Arenado of the Rockies (28) for the most long balls in the majors.

On Thursday, the former TCU star was given his first National League Player-of-the-Month award.

