Frog Tracks: Member of TCU's first CWS squad joins coaching staff

Kyle Winkler is returning to the TCU baseball team.

Winkler is joining the coaching staff as a student assistant, the school announced. He spent the previous seven seasons in professional baseball and is back on campus to complete his degree.

“Kyle was an incredible pitcher for us and a part of some historic teams and games at TCU,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said in a news release. “His college experience, along with his professional baseball experience, will help us continue to serve our current players at the highest possible level.”

Winkler was part of the Horned Frogs’ first trip to the College World Series in 2010. He went 12-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 19 starts that season, including being the winning pitcher of the Austin Super Regional.

Winkler went on to the professional ranks as a 10th-round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 draft. Along with the Diamondbacks, he spent time in the LA Angels and Tampa Bay Rays organizations. He reached as high as Triple A in the minors.

Men’s hoops dates

The Diamond Head Classic bracket has been released and TCU now knows its opponents for the Hawaii event.

TCU will face Charlotte in the first-round on Saturday Dec. 22 with tip-off scheduled for 11:30 p.m. The winner of that game will face the winner of Rhode Island/ Bucknell on Sunday Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. The championship game is set for Tuesday Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.

The other side of the bracket features contests between Indiana State/ Colorado and UNLV/ Hawaii.