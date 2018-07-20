St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast AP
Former TCU star breaks all kinds of records in mammoth day versus the Cubs

By Peter Dawson

July 20, 2018 05:04 PM

Matt Carpenter is having a better day than you.

Carpenter and his St. Louis Cardinals are currently slaughtering the rival Chicago Cubs by a score of 18-4 in the seventh inning. Seven of those runs have been driven in off the bat of the former TCU star.

Thus far, the versatile infielder is a perfect 5-for-5. All of his hits were for extra bases including two doubles and three home runs.

Now, for the records he broke:

Here’s how much he’s raised his numbers for this season in just one game:

Carpenter was eventually taken out of the game in the sixth inning.

Here’s one more for the road.

