Former TCU star breaks all kinds of records in mammoth day versus the Cubs

Matt Carpenter is having a better day than you.
Carpenter and his St. Louis Cardinals are currently slaughtering the rival Chicago Cubs by a score of 18-4 in the seventh inning. Seven of those runs have been driven in off the bat of the former TCU star.
Thus far, the versatile infielder is a perfect 5-for-5. All of his hits were for extra bases including two doubles and three home runs.
Now, for the records he broke:
Here’s how much he’s raised his numbers for this season in just one game:
Carpenter was eventually taken out of the game in the sixth inning.
Here’s one more for the road.
