Former TCU star breaks all kinds of records in mammoth day versus the Cubs

Matt Carpenter is having a better day than you.

Carpenter and his St. Louis Cardinals are currently slaughtering the rival Chicago Cubs by a score of 18-4 in the seventh inning. Seven of those runs have been driven in off the bat of the former TCU star.

Thus far, the versatile infielder is a perfect 5-for-5. All of his hits were for extra bases including two doubles and three home runs.

Not 1, not 2, THREE homers for Matt Carpenter so far today.



(via @FSMidwest) pic.twitter.com/RIyTuGmBo8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2018

Now, for the records he broke:

Matt Carpenter has tied the MLB record with 5 extra-base hits today. He also has 16 total bases, 3 shy of the MLB record held by Shawn Green (19). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 20, 2018

Matt Carpenter hits his third home run of the game -- into the basket as Jason Heyward reaches up -- and that sets a record for total bases by a #stlcards player against the #Cubs. He has 16 today. Previous high was 15 total bases - on this same date, in 2004. #Cardinals #MLB — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 20, 2018

Matt Carpenter ties Lou Brock's franchise record with his 21st career leadoff homer. #stlcards — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) July 20, 2018

Here’s how much he’s raised his numbers for this season in just one game:

In his previous 211 at-bats -- since the nadir of his season with a .140 average and a .272 SLG -- here is what #stlcards leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter has done, including today's two homers:



.335 BA

.711 SLG

19 HRs

22 2Bs

Beat the shift. A lot.#cardinals #MLB — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 20, 2018

Carpenter was eventually taken out of the game in the sixth inning.

