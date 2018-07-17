TCU men’s basketball plays eight of 14 nonconference games at home

The TCU men’s basketball team will play its first six games of the 2018-19 season at Schollmaier Arena before playing at SMU on December 5. Six of the Horned Frogs’ last eight non-conference games will be on the road, including four games at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Dec. 22-28.
TCU begins the season at home against Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 7. It’s the previous earliest start date was Nov. 8, 2013. The NCAA approved an earlier start date in January.
The Frogs, who reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years in March, will play 14 nonconference games.
TCU men’s basketball 2018-19 nonconference schedule
Date
Opponent
Nov. 7
Cal State Bakersfield
Nov. 11
Oral Roberts
Nov. 15
Fresno State
Nov. 20
Lipscomb
Nov. 26
Eastern Michigan
Nov. 30
Central Michigan
Dec. 5
at SMU
Dec. 7
vs. USC (Staples Center, Los Angeles)
Dec. 16
Indiana State
Dec. 22
Charlotte (Honolulu), 11:30 p.m.
Dec. 23
Bucknell/Rhode Island (Honolulu)
Dec. 25
TBA (Honolulu)
Dec. 28
Hawaii Pacific (Honolulu)
Jan. 26
Florida (Big 12-SEC Challenge)
