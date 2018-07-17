TCU basketball players thrilled at ending 20-year NCAA Tournament drought

TCU men's basketball players Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi and Ahmed Hamdy discuss the Horned Frogs' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998.
By
Up Next
TCU men's basketball players Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi and Ahmed Hamdy discuss the Horned Frogs' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998.
By

TCU

TCU men’s basketball plays eight of 14 nonconference games at home

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 17, 2018 05:49 PM

The TCU men’s basketball team will play its first six games of the 2018-19 season at Schollmaier Arena before playing at SMU on December 5. Six of the Horned Frogs’ last eight non-conference games will be on the road, including four games at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Dec. 22-28.

TCU begins the season at home against Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 7. It’s the previous earliest start date was Nov. 8, 2013. The NCAA approved an earlier start date in January.

The Frogs, who reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years in March, will play 14 nonconference games.

TCU men’s basketball 2018-19 nonconference schedule

Date

Opponent

Nov. 7

Cal State Bakersfield

Nov. 11

Oral Roberts

Nov. 15

Fresno State

Nov. 20

Lipscomb

Nov. 26

Eastern Michigan

Nov. 30

Central Michigan

Dec. 5

at SMU

Dec. 7

vs. USC (Staples Center, Los Angeles)

Dec. 16

Indiana State

Dec. 22

Charlotte (Honolulu), 11:30 p.m.

Dec. 23

Bucknell/Rhode Island (Honolulu)

Dec. 25

TBA (Honolulu)

Dec. 28

Hawaii Pacific (Honolulu)

Jan. 26

Florida (Big 12-SEC Challenge)

  Comments  