Odor’s big weekend good enough to be AL Player of the Week

For those wondering if any American League player had a better weekend to open the second half than Rougned Odor, the answer is no.

The Texas Rangers second baseman was selected Monday as the AL Player of the Week for the three days following the All-Star break. Former TCU star Matt Carpenter won the National League award after connecting for six homers in five games for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Odor went 8-for-13 against the Cleveland Indians with a home run, three RBIs, two runs and three stolen bases. His average sits at .259 ahead of a four-game series against the Oakland A’s that opens Monday.

Over a longer stretch, Odor is batting .313 with a .400 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage in his past 32 games.

Odor has been the POTW twice earlier in his career, but not since Aug. 27-Sept. 4, 2016.