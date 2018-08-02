Texas is back — in the preseason Top 25. But are the Longhorns above TCU?

Thursday marked the release of the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

And for the second consecutive year, Texas is ranked in the top 25, sliding in at No. 21. In 2017, under first-year head coach Tom Herman, the Longhorns came in at No. 23.

Last season, Herman led his team to 7-6 record and a 33-17 win in the Texas Bowl.

TCU, meanwhile, earns the distinction of being the top-ranked team in the state at No. 16.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Frogs are coming off a 10-3 season and return what looks to be a strong defense. However, questions at quarterback and concerns along the offensive line remain.

TCU’s first fall practice is on Friday.

PRESEASON AMWAY COACHES POLL:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State