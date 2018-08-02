Texas is back — in the preseason Top 25. But are the Longhorns above TCU?

Thursday marked the release of the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.
And for the second consecutive year, Texas is ranked in the top 25, sliding in at No. 21. In 2017, under first-year head coach Tom Herman, the Longhorns came in at No. 23.
Last season, Herman led his team to 7-6 record and a 33-17 win in the Texas Bowl.
TCU, meanwhile, earns the distinction of being the top-ranked team in the state at No. 16.
The Frogs are coming off a 10-3 season and return what looks to be a strong defense. However, questions at quarterback and concerns along the offensive line remain.
TCU’s first fall practice is on Friday.
PRESEASON AMWAY COACHES POLL:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State
